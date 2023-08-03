NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 407,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,119,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,626,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

