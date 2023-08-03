NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NuVasive Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 991,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

