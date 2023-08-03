Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NVG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 311,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,917. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.