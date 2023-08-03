Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NUW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

