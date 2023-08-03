Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 94,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

