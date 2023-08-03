Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 13,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

