Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 79,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

