Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 583,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 386,038 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,242,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,648 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 913,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.