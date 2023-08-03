Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
JGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,174. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
