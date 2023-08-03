Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

JGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,174. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

