Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 9,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.