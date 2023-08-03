Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 9,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.