Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NOM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

