Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

