Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,453. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

