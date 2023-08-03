Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

