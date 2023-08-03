Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.