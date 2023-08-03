Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPT remained flat at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.