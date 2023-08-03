Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 1,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

