Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

