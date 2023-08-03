Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:JPS opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
