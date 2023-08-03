Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPS opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.