Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 336,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,921. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 174,334 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.