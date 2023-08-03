Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

