Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 2,419,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

