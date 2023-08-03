Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,295. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

