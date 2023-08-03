Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 106580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Specifically, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 836,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $8,474,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.