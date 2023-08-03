Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 201,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,097. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

