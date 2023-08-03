OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OLO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Get OLO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLO

OLO Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE OLO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.