Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. 78,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $113.26.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.