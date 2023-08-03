ON Semiconductor Corporation to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ON opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

