ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

