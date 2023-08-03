One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 41972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

One Heritage Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.62.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.