OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $9,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

