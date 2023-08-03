Oppenheimer Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $110.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 795,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 172,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

