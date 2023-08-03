Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

