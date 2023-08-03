Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 220 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

