Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in PPL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.33 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

