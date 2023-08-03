Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

