Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.99 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.16.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

