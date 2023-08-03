Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

