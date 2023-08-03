Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

