Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,552 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $141.91 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.