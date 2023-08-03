Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,949 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.