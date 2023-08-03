Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 550,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,542. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

