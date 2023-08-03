Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. 550,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,071,000 after purchasing an additional 137,486 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,264,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

