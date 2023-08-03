Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.50

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 115850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,559,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies



Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

