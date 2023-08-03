OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 448.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

