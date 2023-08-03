Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.62.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. 535,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,693. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

