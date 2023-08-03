Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $92.07, but opened at $99.00. Oshkosh shares last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 279,839 shares traded.
The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on OSK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,761,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.