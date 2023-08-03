Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.1 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,784. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.