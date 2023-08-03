Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 173,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

