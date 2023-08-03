PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Lessened by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,653. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,249 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

